Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded by Truist Securities to Buy

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $210.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $190.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Shares of FIVN opened at $166.27 on Tuesday. Five9 has a twelve month low of $130.32 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.74.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 1,460 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $233,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 8,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

