Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.85. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 167,214 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Greenridge Global cut Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)
Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.
