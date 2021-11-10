Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.85. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 167,214 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Greenridge Global cut Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $46.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $8.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

