FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 28,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 52,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

