Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) – Wedbush upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Floor & Decor in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

FND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

FND opened at $134.39 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Floor & Decor by 24.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $326,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Floor & Decor by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 113.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,598,000 after buying an additional 51,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $970,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,661 shares of company stock valued at $27,004,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

