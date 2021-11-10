Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Trading Up 1.7%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF)’s share price was up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.86. Approximately 101 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.28.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.10 price objective on Flow Traders and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.12 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34.

Flow Traders NV engages in the provision of liquidity in exchange traded products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Americas, and Asia. The Europe segment includes Netherlands, United Kingdom, Italy, and Romania. The Americas segment focuses on the United States of America.

