Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 109,621 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 213.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 773,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,558,000 after purchasing an additional 269,072 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 322.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period.

BATS:VLUE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,199 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

