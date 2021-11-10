Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 148,080 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 148,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,189,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,160,000 after acquiring an additional 188,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 294,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.89. 13,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,296. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.