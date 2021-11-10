Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,139 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.94% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $20,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHY. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,299. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.