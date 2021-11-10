Flow Traders U.S. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,466 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 206,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $760,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $582,000. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

SHYG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,327. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.49 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74.

