Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $6.78 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,737,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter.

VBK traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $303.25. 2,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,149. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $230.71 and a twelve month high of $306.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

