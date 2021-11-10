Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Flowers Foods have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company has been on track with its core priorities, which include developing its team, concentrating on brands, prioritizing margins and looking out for prudent mergers and acquisitions. To this end, it has been shifting focus toward value-added branded retail products, which yielded positive results in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Although sales and earnings declined year over year, results remained above the pre-pandemic levels. The company benefited from strength in brands like Dave’s Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse, and Nature’s Own. Notably, management raised its bottom-line view, despite witnessing cost inflation. A tough labor market as well as commodity price inflation remains a concern, though pricing actions are likely to offer partial respite.”

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 78.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after buying an additional 881,512 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 51.7% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 399,013 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 309.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 323,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 254,624 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

