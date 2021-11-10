Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 662.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,466 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,216 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 748,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 333,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 678,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 328,659 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

