Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 662.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,466 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fluor by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,339,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445,216 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,564,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 748,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,856,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,660,000 after purchasing an additional 333,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 678,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 328,659 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Fluor stock opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.90.
Several equities analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Fluor in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
