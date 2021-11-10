Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flywire updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ FLYW traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,677. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.96. Flywire has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flywire stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

