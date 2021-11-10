Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $886.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.51.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.