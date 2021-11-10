FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CFO Sells $147,713.72 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FORM traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 210,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,010. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,137,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 400,979 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in FormFactor by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 335,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FormFactor by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after buying an additional 292,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

