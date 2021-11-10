FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CFO Sells $147,713.72 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ FORM traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 210,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,010. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.87. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,137,000 after buying an additional 718,104 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 400,979 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in FormFactor by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 335,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FormFactor by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after buying an additional 292,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
