Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $54.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 72.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $61,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.