Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Benchmark

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.
Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $34.57 and a twelve month high of $54.90.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
