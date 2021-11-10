Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $131 million-$136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.27 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.040-$2.100 EPS.

Shares of FORR opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $59.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $185,962.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock worth $1,091,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forrester Research by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.