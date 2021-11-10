Fox Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for FOX in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). KeyCorp also issued estimates for FOX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FOXA. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $40.54 on Monday. FOX has a 1-year low of $25.33 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

