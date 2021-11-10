Fractal (FCL) Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $715,016.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00071135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00072856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00098048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,750.79 or 1.00372376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,558.32 or 0.07066007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020186 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

