Francesco (Frank) Sciarrone Acquires 15,425 Shares of DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) Stock

DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) insider Francesco (Frank) Sciarrone purchased 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.80 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,340.00 ($8,814.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.96, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

About DUG Technology

Dug Technology Ltd, a technology company, provides hardware and software solutions for the technology and resource sectors in Australia, Malaysia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers high-performance computing as a service solution; data center cooling solutions; DUG Insight, a 2D/3D/pre-stack visualization and interpretation package; and DUG McCloud, a cloud solution for compute as a service, professional services, and software.

