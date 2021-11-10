Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 34,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 602,380 shares.The stock last traded at $146.77 and had previously closed at $145.73.

FNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.56.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

