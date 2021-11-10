Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.87

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and traded as high as $19.01. Frank’s International shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 448,424 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 229,520 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 35.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 628,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 79,535 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the first quarter valued at $1,618,000. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

