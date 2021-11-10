Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.87

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and traded as high as $19.01. Frank’s International shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 448,424 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.40.
About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)
Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.
