Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Releases Earnings Results

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $2.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Freedom had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 67.42%.

Shares of FRHC stock traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $68.82. 401,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,909. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Freedom has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $72.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $379,685.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 72.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freedom stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 10,469.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Freedom worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

