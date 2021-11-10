Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €78.10 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €78.10 ($91.88) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.87% from the stock’s previous close.

FME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($57.29) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €68.37 ($80.43).

Shares of FME opened at €58.34 ($68.64) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a twelve month high of €75.08 ($88.33). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

