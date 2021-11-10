Front Row Advisors LLC Acquires 184 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $83.30. 226,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,266. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.