Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $4,891,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Medpace by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Medpace stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.21. The stock had a trading volume of 924 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,421. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.54 and a 12 month high of $229.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,027 shares of company stock worth $9,182,437. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.