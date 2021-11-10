Front Row Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 274,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,244,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 39.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 584,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,674,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 428,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,384,994. The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,698. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

