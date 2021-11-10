Front Row Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,585. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.87 and a twelve month high of $79.28.

