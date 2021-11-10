Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells $33,980.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $33,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frontier Group stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. 384,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the third quarter worth about $1,543,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 139.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after purchasing an additional 67,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.