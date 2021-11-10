FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to post sales of $29.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.60 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $34.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $123.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.10 million to $124.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $119.95 million, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $121.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of FSBW stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.23. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $66,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,100 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $181,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,808 shares of company stock worth $409,764. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in FS Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

