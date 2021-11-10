FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on January 4th

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 21.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. FS KKR Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.0%.

Shares of FSK traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. 28,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,517. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $527,668 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FS KKR Capital stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

