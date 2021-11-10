Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company. It provide genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. The Company’s technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, advanced genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory process which serves primarily to hospitals and medical institutions. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is headquartered in Temple City, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.25.

FLGT opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.47. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $116,331.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 163,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

