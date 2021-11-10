Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.25. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.000-$16.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.25.

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.47. 819,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,552. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $116,331.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 over the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

