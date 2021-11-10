Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Up to $78.62

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.62, but opened at $84.00. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $83.14, with a volume of 8,449 shares trading hands.

FLGT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.47.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,745,745.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $29,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

