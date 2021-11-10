Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.14. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Full House Resorts stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 345.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Full House Resorts worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.