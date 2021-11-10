FunFair (FUN) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. One FunFair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00228882 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00092990 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

