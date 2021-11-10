Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.66. 158,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 346,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The stock has a market cap of $83.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

Get Fury Gold Mines alerts:

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Eau Claire, Éléonore South JV, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Fury Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fury Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.