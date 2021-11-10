Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 56,047 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get Fusion Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FSNB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Fusion Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.