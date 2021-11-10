FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Issued By B. Riley

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.41 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 64,007.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.