FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn ($1.44) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.29). Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AQST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $250.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,738,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 323,269 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $974,000. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 233,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

