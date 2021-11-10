FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Camden Property Trust Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.35. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Shares of CPT opened at $162.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.81. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $164.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 136.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,949,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

