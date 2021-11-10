FY2021 Earnings Forecast for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issued By DA Davidson

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.58. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

First Bancorp stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

