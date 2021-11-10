FY2021 Earnings Forecast for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Issued By Oppenheimer

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for New Mountain Finance in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. New Mountain Finance has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,112.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

