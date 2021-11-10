FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Issued By Truist Securiti

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.76.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

NOG opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.42.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 68,576.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 68,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 135,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 101,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.