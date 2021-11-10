FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Issued By Oppenheimer

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Owl Rock Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Owl Rock Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ORCC opened at $14.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Owl Rock Capital has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 77.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 25.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 14.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter worth $1,853,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

