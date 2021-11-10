FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The AES Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The AES in a report issued on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The AES’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get The AES alerts:

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87. The AES has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,648,000 after purchasing an additional 279,491 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 1.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES by 18.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The AES by 13.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,953,000 after acquiring an additional 264,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in The AES by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.