FY2021 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn $3.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $67.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $64.55 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

