FY2021 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Angi in a report released on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Angi’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Angi’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

ANGI opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Angi has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Angi during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.