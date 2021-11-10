FY2021 EPS Estimates for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Decreased by KeyCorp

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Colfax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $31.83 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $394,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 316,713 shares of company stock worth $15,590,144. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Colfax by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,742,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,792,000 after buying an additional 499,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,450,000 after buying an additional 454,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,993,000 after buying an additional 422,579 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Colfax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,085,000 after buying an additional 663,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Colfax by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,377,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,129,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.