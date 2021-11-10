FY2021 EPS Estimates for Corteva, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corteva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTVA. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of CTVA opened at $47.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 64.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 45,180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 11.8% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $18,166,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

